A Farmington man was killed Saturday night when he crashed his motorcycle in Readfield.

Richard L. Goucher, 63, was riding his motorcycle on Old Kents Hill Road about 9:05 p.m. when he left the road at a corner and crashed, according to Lt. J. Chris Read of the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office.

A passerby found Goucher unconscious and not breathing near some rocks and a ditch off the road, Read said Monday.

Goucher, who wasn’t wearing a helmet, died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, but alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors.