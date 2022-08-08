A Portland man wanted for several charges in New Hampshire was arrested on Monday.

Peter Curtis, 34, was wanted for kidnapping, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and other charges in several jurisdictions, police said.

Curtis was found sleeping in a truck — which was stolen on Friday — on Sherman Street near High Street. When an officer tried to wake him up, Curtis woke up and fled in the vehicle, officials said.

After a short pursuit, Curtis drove the wrong way down Congress Street and turned onto Frederic Street, a dead-end road, before turning around and striking a police cruiser, police said. After getting back on Congress Street, Curtis then hit another vehicle which injured the driver. Curtis stopped on his own and was then taken into custody, officials said.

Additional charges were added Monday including eluding a police officer, operating after suspension, unauthorized use of property, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and leaving the scene of a personal injury crash, police said.

Curtis was taken to Maine Medical Center and will be brought to the Cumberland County Jail upon release.