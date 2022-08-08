A Silver Alert has been issued for 12-year-old Geraldo Mbacu of Portland.

Mbacu was last seen around 10 a.m. Monday morning at his home at 6 Cumberland Ave, officials said. He’s been in Portland for four days and is not familiar with the area.

Mbacu is Black, 4-foot-10 and 85 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, and may be wearing a gray shirt and blue shorts. He may be experiencing some mental health issues, police said.

Anyone who sees Mbacu or has information should call 911 or the Portland Police Department at 207-874-8479