Higgins said the community support in his first few days open has been overwhelming.

“We want to offer the public a local coffee option that they can feel good about supporting,” Higggins said. “Our dollars stay local and help support many local vendors. Our goal is to support the community, in the hopes that the community will support us.”

Black Fly serves coffee from Carrabassett Coffee Roasters and from 44 North Coffee in Deer Isle, either as drip or iced coffee, cold brew or espresso beverages. There will also be an array of hot and iced teas, frozen dairy beverages, and fruit-flavored “hydration boosters.”

As for food, Higgins has partnered with beloved local bakery Gosselin’s to offer doughnuts in eight classic flavors, including plain, molasses, jelly and chocolate, as well as honey buns and turnovers. There are also bagels with cream cheese, cookies by Baked With Joy in Hermon, and macarons from Simply Macarons in Bangor.

Black Fly will be drive-through or pickup only — there’s no indoor seating, although Higgins said he might add a small amount of outdoor seating if there’s demand for it. It’ll also open at 5 a.m., so early-morning commuters can get their caffeine fix.

The town of Holden has been actively courting new businesses to open along Route 1A, including most recently a Tractor Supply, which opened in 2021, and Jones Lobster Company, a fish market and takeout grill, which opened in 2019.

Route 1A is one of the busiest stretches of road in eastern Maine, especially during the summer when tourists drive to the vacation destination of Mount Desert Island.