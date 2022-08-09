PORTLAND, Maine — The Ideal Maine Social Aid and Sanctuary Band bopped up and down a sultry summer Congress Street during the city’s monthly art walk on Friday to the pumping rhythms of a fat sousaphone and wailing cries of trumpets and saxophones.

It was sweaty, lung-busting work — and definitely worth the heat-wave effort, igniting spontaneous sidewalk dancing and lighting up even the sourest of faces.

The jolly, New Orleans-style performance was nothing new for the community group. The Ideal Band has been showing up at art walks, racial justice protests, pro-choice rallies, climate demonstrations and all manner of artsy happenings since its formation in 2017.

Led by Munjoy Hill’s Jeremy Fink and based in Portland, the ensemble features a rotating cast of seasoned horn tooters and novice instrument blowers alike. Fink said everyone is welcome to come play with the band. He’s willing to work with all skill levels and being a musician at all is not a prerequisite.

Dancing and playing a simple percussion instrument are enough to start.

Find out more by contacting the Ideal Maine Band at idealmaineband@gmail.com, on Instagram or on Facebook.