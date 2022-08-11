Two 2.8 magnitude earthquakes hit Washington County on Thursday.

The first quake struck about 4 km west/north west of Jonesport around 7:30 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey.

The second one struck 4 km east of the township of Centerville, 8 miles from Machias, around 7:10 p.m., the USGS said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if either quake caused any damage, but it’s likely that they were both felt. Earthquakes of magnitude between 2.5 and 5.4 are often felt, but only cause minor damage, according to the Michigan Technical Institute.

It’s the ninth and 10th earthquake recorded in Maine so far this year, according to the Maine Geological Survey. Since 1997, including Thursday’s quakes, there have been 129 recorded earthquakes in the state.

​​The largest earthquake ever recorded in Maine, measuring a 5.9 magnitude, was centered in the Pembroke-Eastport area on March 21, 1904, according to USGS data.