A Unity man was arrested Tuesday after a confrontation with police officers.

Aaron Nickerson, 47, faces 10 charges, including kidnapping and terrorizing.

Police were sent to a Montville residence to deal with a domestic violence situation, but it unraveled with Nickerson allegedly causing a standoff.

“Obviously, these charges, the new charges, are extremely serious. Some of the most serious I’ve ever seen here in Waldo County short of an actual murder charge,” Judge Eric Walker said Wednesday as Nickerson made his initial appearance virtually in Waldo County Superior Court.

Nickerson will be back in court next month.