Happy Wheels has announced its grand reopening.

“Hey everyone, the wait is over! Our grand reopening is coming!” Happy Wheels said in a Facebook post announcing the 11 a.m. ribbon cutting on Aug. 20.

The brand-new location at 3 Chabot St. in Westbrook was built from the ground up. Its Portland location closed in 2019.

Skate sessions will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Aug. 20 and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Aug. 21.

Happy Wheels said it is expecting a very large turnout on opening day, and that business will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“We cannot wait to welcome you back and are so humbled to see all new and old faces,” Happy Wheels said.

Happy Wheels said it will update its hours as soon as its website is up and running. Happy Wheels will not be scheduling any birthday parties or private events for the time being.