A man was killed in an early Friday morning house fire in Industry.

The fire broke out about 2 a.m. at the Moe’s Cove Road home, where a family of four lived, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The mother and her 6- and 10-year-old children were able to escape the home after waking to the sound of fire alarms, Moss said Friday.

The father, 46-year-old Ryan Hallman, did not make it out of the house. His remains were taken to a local funeral home, where the Maine medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy.

The fire remains under investigation, but Moss said there’s no evidence of foul play.

The town of Industry is northeast of Farmington in Franklin County.