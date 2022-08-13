A Glenburn retirement home has been shut down after a late Friday night fire.

The fire broke out in a second floor apartment at Sunny Gables Elderly Housing Apartments on Hudson Road about 11 p.m., according to the Glenburn Fire Department.

Firefighters and sheriff’s deputies had to help many tenants out of their apartments because of mobility issues, the fire department said early Saturday morning.

Tenants from all 24 apartments were safely evacuated, and the American Red Cross is working to find them alternative housing.

Sunny Gables has been shut down until further notice as the investigation continues into the fire’s cause.