A man died Sunday morning when an explosion happened at his house in Stonington and started a fire.

The remains of a man believed to be David Crutcher, 71, were found Sunday afternoon at 160 Fifield Point Road, according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety. Crutcher lived alone at the house.

Crutcher’s body was found inside the home, Moss said. A photo of the fire scene released Sunday evening by state officials shows a smoldering foundation with a blackened chimney as the only part of the structure still standing.

The man’s body has been transported to the state medical examiner’s office in Augusta, Moss said.

The explosion and fire was reported a few minutes before 9 a.m. Sunday. Nearby residents told WABI-TV that they heard multiple explosions around that time.

The cause of the explosion and fire are still being investigated by the state fire marshal’s office.

Crutcher’s house sits at the end of Fifield Point Road, on the west side of the island overlooking eastern Penobscot Bay. The property, including Crutcher’s house and the five acres it sits on, has an overall assessed value of $1.3 million, according to the town’s property tax records.