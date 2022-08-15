All but one resident returned to a Glenburn senior living facility Saturday morning after a fire broke out in one unit late Friday evening.

The cooking-related fire began in the kitchen of a second-floor unit of the 24-apartment facility around 11 p.m. on Friday, said Susanne LeVasseur, manager of Sunny Gables Elderly Housing Apartments on Hudson Road.

Sunny Gables offers 24 income-based one- and two-bedroom apartments to seniors ages 62 and older with disabilities, according to the Maine State Housing Authority.

Firefighters and sheriff’s deputies had to help many tenants out of their apartments because of mobility issues, according to the Glenburn Fire Department. Everyone was safely evacuated, and no one was injured.

It could take several weeks to get the supplies needed to repair damaged portions of the kitchen in the apartment where the fire started, LeVasseur said.

Until then, the unit’s single tenant is staying with family. No other units were damaged in the fire.