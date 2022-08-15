A Levant apple orchard has unveiled its new corn maze in the shape of Winnie-the-Pooh.

Treworgy Family Orchards is competing against 20 other corn mazes across the country for the best corn maze crown.

The five-acre maze features the beloved children’s book character Pooh Bear covered in honey, with a honeycomb background, a honey pot and his faithful companion Piglet.

“Winnie-the-Pooh is a book about friendship, wonder, and enjoying the simple things of life – exactly what we hope every visit to the farm delivers,” Jonathan Kenerson, orchard owner, said Monday.

In the past four years, Treworgy Family Orchards has claimed the top spot or runner-up in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

This year’s contest runs from noon Monday until noon Sept. 12, with the winner announced Sept. 16.

The maze is open early November. Tickets are $12 per person with group and off-peak discounts available and include a kiddie soft serve ice cream.