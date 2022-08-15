More than a dozen dogs are making Maine their new home.

The 13 dogs flew into the Lewiston-Auburn airport on Sunday afternoon from a partner shelter in Florida, according to the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society.

It’s part of the humane society’s transport program, which helps save the lives of animals in overcrowded shelters in other parts of the country.

“The most important thing to remember is that we are saving lives when we do this we are working with overcrowded shelters and rescues in the southern part of the country to help relieve some of the burden they are experiencing these days,” said Katie Lisnik, the group’s executive director.

“It’s not that much of a sacrifice to foster a dog. It’s so satisfying, so gratifying I’m gonna cry. You can save the life of a wonderful dog,” said Sydney Galley, foster rescue owner.

The humane society said a lot of logistics were involved in rescuing these pups, including dealing with all of the medical requirements that Maine has for dogs coming from out of state.