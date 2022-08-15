A man and woman have been hospitalized after a Sunday afternoon motorcycle collision in Brunswick.

Robert Grady, 56, of Pittston was riding a 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle with his passenger, 51-year-old Heidi Osbourne of Brunswick, east on Pleasant Street about 3:52 p.m. when they were struck by a 2003 Mercedes SUV making a left turn onto Webster Street, according to Police Chief Scott Stewart.

Grady was taken to Mid Coast Hospital with minor injuries, while Osbourne was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland with serious injuries, Stewart said Sunday night.

Neither was wearing a helmet.

The Mercedes driver, 70-year-old Luis Berrizbeitia of Concord, Massachusetts, and his passengers weren’t injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.