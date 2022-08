Rockland police are investigating at least five complaints of property tagged with graffiti.

The graffiti includes racist and vulgar language.

Included in the vandalized property was children’s playground equipment.

Police said the vandalism happened between 2 and 4 a.m. Friday morning.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen anything in the Admontem Avenue, North Main Street or Harbor Park areas to call them at 207-594-0316.