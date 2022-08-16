Two teens have been charged after a shooting on Monday in Lewiston.

Police said they responded to 102 Pierce Street around 5 a.m. after several shots fired was reported, according to CBS 13.

Officers said they found several bullet holes on the outside of a building that was targeted.

They said surveillance video shows suspects running away after the shooting.

Later Monday afternoon, police said water department employees saw several males, armed and masked, run into a vehicle in the Bartlett Street area.

Lewiston police and federal agents tracked down the car, and a 17-year-old passenger from Massachusetts ran off with a gun. Police caught and arrested him.

Police also arrested 18-year-old Micah Wyatt-Cannady of Dorchester and charged him with reckless conduct with a firearm.

The 17-year-old was taken to Long Creek Youth Detention Facility.