EXETER, NH – Police are searching for five suspects who allegedly robbed a New Hampshire convenience store at gunpoint before running away early Tuesday morning.

Police said the suspects went into the EZ Mart Shell station on Main Street in Exeter around 3:25 a.m., according to CBS 13.

The suspects reportedly walked around the store before grabbing the clerk’s attention and pulling out a handgun. Police say another suspect also pulled out what appeared to be an AR-15 style weapon.

The clerk was held at gunpoint but was not injured during the robbery. No customers were inside the store at the time. The suspects were inside of the store for about five minutes, and then ran away with cash and merchandise.

Police said it’s believed that they went eastbound on Main Street after leaving the store. Investigators are still trying to determine whether the suspects may have had a vehicle, according to CBS 13.

A police K-9 from the New Hampshire State Police was brought in to assist with the investigation along with a helicopter from the agency’s air unit. A nearby residence was searched, however it was cleared a short time later and found not to be involved in the cases.

Main Street from Cass Street to Lincoln Street was closed for about two hours while officers searched the area and investigated the scene.

“This was certainly a dangerous situation and we’re glad that neither the clerk nor anyone else in the area was hurt,” Deputy Police Chief Josh McCain said. We would like to commend the clerk for the way he handled this very stressful encounter when he was confronted with multiple firearms. He didn’t panic and did exactly what was asked.”

Exeter Police said they are working to gather surveillance video as they continue to investigate and search for the suspects.

Additional information, including detailed descriptions of the suspects, will be released when it becomes available.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Exeter Police Department at (603) 772-1212.