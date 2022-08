A Portland hospital will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for young kids this weekend.

Parents can bring their children ages 6 months to 5 years to Northern Light Mercy Hospital from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, according to Northern Light Health.

The hospital will be administering Moderna’s vaccine.

Walk-ins are welcome, but parents can register before by calling 207-879-3836.

The clinic will be located at the hospital’s outpatient specialty and surgery center at the Fore River Parkway campus.