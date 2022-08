A Connecticut woman died Monday afternoon on a beach in Ogunquit.

The 62-year-old woman suffered an unspecified “medical event” while in the ocean about 3 p.m., according to the Ogunquit Fire Department.

Lifeguards and bystanders rushed her from the water, and efforts to revive here were unsuccessful, the fire department said Tuesday.

She was not identified, and no further information was available.