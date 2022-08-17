SKOWHEGAN — Forty-three-year-old Eric Dore of Skowhegan has been charged with violation of privacy after video appeared to show him taking pictures with his cellphone up the skirt of a 19-year-old woman, WGME reported.

Skowhegan police say Dore will make his first appearance in court in October.

In the video, Dore, co-owner of Old Mill Pub, is seen positioning his phone below the woman’s skirt while she fills out paperwork.

The video has gotten thousands of views after being posted to Facebook Sunday morning by Katie Perry of Madison, who said in the post that the video was passed on to her. Perry said in her post that the young woman was a “teenager.”

The pub posted on Facebook Tuesday that they have accepted the Dore’s resignation.

“Please understand that the dedicated staff that rely on us to support their families will strive to provide the same level of service, quality food and community support as we always have,” the restaurant wrote on Facebook. “We will plan to resume regular operations today and ask for your understanding, and most of all, maintain peace for all those not involved. Thank you.”

Benjamin Dore, Eric Dore’s brother and co-owner of the restaurant, told the Morning Sentinel that the video was “absolutely a shock” to his family. He told the paper that the owners of the restaurant agreed to remove Eric Dore as co-owner but that the process would take some time. Eric Dore’s wife will remain a co-owner, according to the Morning Sentinel.