If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TTY 1-800-437-1220. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.

A Kennebec County sheriff’s deputy was arrested Monday after it was reported he had been assaulting his wife while off duty, according to the Maine State Police.

Dep. Daniel Ross, 29, has been charged with three counts of domestic violence assault, three counts of domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, unlawful sexual contact, domestic violence terrorizing with a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault, according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the state police.

A report was made to the sheriff’s office on Monday regarding ongoing domestic violence incidents at Ross’ home in West Gardiner, Moss said. Sheriff’s deputies spoke with Ross’ wife and contacted the Maine State Police which later resulted in Ross’ arrest at 10:30 p.m. Monday while he was on duty, she said.

Ross started working at the sheriff’s office on March 16, 2021, and is now on administrative leave with pay, Moss said. He made his first appearance in Kennebec County Court on Wednesday.