A Temple man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars of building supplies from two lumber businesses.

Joshua Hine, 29, was charged with theft by deception and violating his conditions of release, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Hine allegedly stole $21,000 worth of items from Hammond Lumber in Belgrade and Jordan Lumber in Kingfield.

He was arrested Saturday in Phillips, and taken to the Franklin County Jail in Farmington, where his bail was set at $5,000 cash.

The stolen items were returned to the businesses, according to police.