A woman was accidentally shot in the butt Tuesday night while she was being escorted into the Lewiston police station, the Lewiston Sun Journal reported.

The woman, who was being picked up at the station by Windham police relating to a burglary charge there, began to fight with officers resulting in her grabbing a Windham officer’s gun. She pulled his pants down in the process and a round was fired, leading her to be hit, the newspaper reported.

“She was very uncooperative and fighting,” Lewiston police Lt. Derek St. Laurent told the newspaper.

The bullet ricocheted off the pavement, but no one else was struck.

The woman, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital and released a few hours later.