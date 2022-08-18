The body of a diver was recovered from the St. Croix River on Thursday.

The body of John Morris, 54, of Cape Charles, Virginia, was recovered near St. Croix Island, located at the mouth of the St. Croix River,, at approximately 2:45 p.m., according to the Maine Department of Marine Resources.

Morris reportedly did not have dive tanks, and did not resurface after diving to a depth of approximately 18 feet at around 1 p.m., according to officials. Others who had been diving with him — who also did not have dive tanks — attempted to locate him, but were unsuccessful.

The diving group was able to locate another diver in the area who had dive tanks, who was able to locate and retrieve Morris’ body, officials said.

Morris’ body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office, where an autopsy will be conducted.

The U.S. Coast Guard has opened an investigation into Morris’ death.