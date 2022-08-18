Nurses at Maine Medical Center are deciding whether to decertify their newly formed union.

The union formed in May 2021 after more than 1,000 nurses voted in support. But this summer, more than 500 nurses signed a petition to decertify.

The National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation is providing free legal assistance for the effort. The group has criticized the union for failing to finalize a contract with Maine Medical Center management over the past year.

Voting was scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.