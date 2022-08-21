A Wells woman died after being struck head-on in a car crash off of Rt. 4 near the intersection with Channel Lane.

Sanford native Cody Michaud, 32, was heading east with his Jeep Wrangler when he struck 32-year-old Ann Sinclair in a Scion XA at approximately 7:30 a.m., according to Lt. Chad Allen of the Sanford Police department.

After multiple life-saving attempts, Sinclair died at the scene. Michaud was transported to Portsmouth Regional hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is still being investigated. Police said it’s believed that alcohol and speeding were factors in the fatal car crash.