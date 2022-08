A Blue Hill man was killed Saturday night when his truck struck a tree.

Carson Crocker, 26, was driving his pickup truck on Pleasant Street in Blue Hill about 8:15 p.m. when he left the road and hit a tree as he was making a turn, according to CBS affiliate WABI.

Crocker was not wearing a seatbelt, and he died at the scene, the TV station reported.

The crash remains under investigation.