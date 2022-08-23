Old Town is the latest Maine city to add new ways for its residents to zip around the streets with the launch of a new fleet of electric scooters.

The electric scooters, which launched on Tuesday, are made possible through a partnership with Bird, which has programs across the country and internationally that allow people to rent scooters or bikes with the click of a button on their phones, according to EJ Roach, a spokesperson for the City of Old Town.

Bird is an app-based program that only allows riders who are 18 or older. Generally, users unlock a scooter for $1, and then pay $9 per hour of riding.

The company offers a 50 percent discount for veterans and low income riders, including students who have received Pell Grants and senior citizens, and offers two free 30-minute rides per day for emergency personnel and health care workers.

The scooters are electric, meaning the humans riding them don’t have to do much other than engage the throttle and steer.

The city of Portland recently launched its own bike share program, bringing a fleet of 40 traditional bicycles and 10 electric-assist bicycles to kiosks around the city.

E-bikes have become increasingly popular in the state, with many turning to the more sustainable option for their short commutes to work, rather than starting up their cars in the morning. Sales of electric bicycles have doubled across the country in the last year, with 800,000 e-bikes sold across the nation, according to the National Bicycle Dealers Association.

The Bird app also has an option to inform scooter attendants on whether a scooter has been misplaced, damaged or otherwise needs attention.

Scooters will not be allowed on city sidewalks, and will be required to follow the same rules of the road that cyclists follow.