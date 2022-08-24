UPS earlier this month added cargo flights to Bangor International Airport four times a week, allowing the shipping service to deliver goods to Maine customers faster.

The company typically only adds this type of service during the busy holiday season.

UPS began sending a Boeing 757 to Bangor on Aug. 2, and intends to permanently offer such flights Tuesdays through Fridays, according to Bangor aviation blog 3315 Aviation. BIA marketing manager Aimee Thibodeau confirmed that that’s in addition to a seasonal increased UPS service offered between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The flights originate from the UPS Worldport hub in Louisville, Kentucky, and they stop in Manchester, New Hampshire, before continuing on to Bangor. The new service will get more cargo to Maine more quickly, which means faster turnaround times between ordering something and a package arriving on your doorstep.

The increased service also creates an additional revenue source for BIA, and moves the airport closer to one of the goals of its master plan, which includes the development of a cargo center. Part of the work on the plan is already underway, thanks to $14.2 million in federal funding it received last month to expand its security screening area, replace a connector between its two terminal buildings and upgrade its aging HVAC system.