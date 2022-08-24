A Troy woman convicted of killing her son in 2017 will be back in court Wednesday.

Miranda Hopkins was found guilty in the death of her 7-week-old son, Jaxson Hopkins. She was sentenced to 18 years in prison, with five of those years suspended.

Hopkins alleges she received ineffective counsel, among other claims. She will appear for a post-conviction hearing in-person at Waldo County Superior Court in Belfast.

The hearing is expected to last two days.

Hopkins initially told police she “blacked out” in January 2017 and awoke to find Jaxson cold and “beat to hell.”

She told police one of her two autistic sons may have been responsible for the baby’s injuries.

The baby’s cause of death was listed as blunt force head injuries.