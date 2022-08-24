There’s a new push to revitalize downtown Sanford.

In November, voters will decide if they want to approve a $1 million brownfield bond to redevelop the International Woolen Mill.

That type of bond is meant for revitalizing polluted and abandoned property after industrial use. The city also hopes to use the bond, as well as a grant, to add plants, crosswalks and sidewalks.

City leaders hope to make the area, including stores and restaurants downtown, more accessible to pedestrians.

“We think this is going to be a big shot in the arm both aesthetically, but also drawing people to the downtown, it’ll make businesses more interested in investing their private money, because they’ve got this big partner with both the city, the state department of transportation and the federal government, making an investment,” Sanford Director of Planning and Development Beth Della Valle said.

If the referendum passes, the city also plans to add parking spaces to the area.