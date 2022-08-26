One person died in a two-vehicle crash in Turner on Friday morning.

The crash in the 2300 block of Auburn Road in Turner was reported at around 11:30 a.m., according to the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office.

One person, who has not been named while authorities contact family members, died in the crash, officials said. No other injuries were reported as of Friday afternoon.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation.

The Auburn Road was closed for approximately five hours while emergency responders and local officials responded to the crash site, but has since been opened.