Three juveniles were arrested following an assault in the Mill Island Park in Fairfield on Friday.

An attack on an unnamed young person by a number of other juveniles was reported to the Fairfield Police Department at around 12:18 p.m. on Friday. When police arrived, they found two girls attacking another girl, with several other young people watching and videotaping the attack, according to officer Casey Dugas of the Fairfield Police Department.

The victim of the attack was transported to a local hospital, officials said.

Two unnamed girls were charged with aggravated assault, while another unnamed juvenile was charged with criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and obstructing government administration, according to officials.

The three juveniles are now in the custody of their parents under conditional release stipulations.