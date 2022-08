A Bar Harbor man was killed Thursday when he was run over by his own van.

Alexei Evsikov, 50, parked his 2004 Nissan van on Cross Street, near Eagle Lake Road, about 4 p.m., according to Fox Bangor.

Eviskov left the van in neutral, and while he was walking away from it, a possible malfunction caused it to roll back, hitting him and causing fatal injuries, the TV station reported.

It’s not yet clear what caused the van to roll backward.