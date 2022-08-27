A woman has been accused of intentionally starting a blaze that overtook a 50-acre heavy-equipment laydown yard in April.

The fire, which put off flames that could be seen from Augusta, destroyed a barn and a home next door. The fire also spread across Route 194 to one of the 25 buildings in the Tut Hill “antiques village,” and continued spreading across the property for hours.

The blaze was caused by burning prohibited materials, officials found in April.

Sharon Nichols, 67, of Pittston has been accused of failing to put out the fire, with the Maine Forest Service alleging that Nichols knowingly started the fire and then left the area before intentionally extinguishing it, the Kennebec Journal reported.

Nichols is scheduled to appear for an arraignment on Sept. 12, according to the Kennebec Journal.