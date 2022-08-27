A woman has been accused of intentionally starting a blaze that overtook a 50-acre heavy-equipment laydown yard in April.

The fire, which   put off flames that could be seen from Augusta, destroyed a barn and a home next door. The fire also spread across Route 194 to one of the 25 buildings in the Tut Hill “antiques village,” and continued spreading across the property for hours.

The blaze was caused by burning prohibited materials, officials found in April.

Sharon Nichols, 67, of Pittston has been accused of failing to put out the fire, with the Maine Forest Service alleging that Nichols knowingly started the fire and then left the area before intentionally extinguishing it, the Kennebec Journal reported.

Nichols is scheduled to appear for an arraignment on Sept. 12, according to the Kennebec Journal.

Leela Stockley

Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley, her puppy Percy and staying active in the Maine outdoors.