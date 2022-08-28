A 2-year-old has died after being found unresponsive in an Auburn pool.

The child was found unresponsive in a family pool on Dillingham Hill Road on Saturday, according to the Auburn Police Department.

Police and firefighters attempted to revive the child before rushing the 2-year-old to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

“Tragically, all efforts were unsuccessful, and [the] child did not survive,” Auburn police said late Saturday night.

The death remains under investigation, but preliminary findings point to it being an accidental drowning.