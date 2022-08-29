A Baldwin man is accused of stealing a car in Hampton, New Hampshire, with a woman and baby inside.

David Tayes, 48, was charged with two counts of kidnapping, theft of a motor vehicle and reckless conduct, according to police.

Tayes allegedly stole a car with a woman and infant inside near Hampton Beach State Park by the Underwood Memorial Bridge about noon Friday. He did not know the woman or child, according to police.

Tayes allegedly then sped into Seabrook. Police said the speeds were reported to be high enough to endanger the public and the passengers in the vehicle.

The woman was able to put the car into park while at the lights near Ocean Boulevard and Route 286 in Seabrook. She told Tayes she was calling 911 and Tayes then fled from the vehicle, according to police.

Police found Tayes a short time later and arrested him.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Tayes was being held at the Rockingham County Jail, and he was scheduled to be arraigned Monday at the Rockingham County Superior Court.

This is the second reported kidnapping by a Maine man in New Hampshire in less than a month. Peter Curtis allegedly kidnapped a woman in Brentwood, New Hampshire, earlier this month. He was later arrested in Portland.