HOULTON, Maine — It was a return to form for standout Houlton runner Teanne Ewings as the high schooler reclaimed her crown in the 9th annual Aaron Henderson Memorial 5K.

Ewings, a 15-year-old sophomore at Greater Houlton Christian Academy, bested a field of 70 runners and walkers Saturday morning to be the first across the finish line with a time of 20 minutes, 45 seconds.

Ewings won the road race in 2019 and 2020. She placed second last year.

James Brady was a close second, finishing in 20:52. Last year’s winner, Chris Rines, placed third at 22:41.

Teanne Ewings splashes through a puddle on her way to the finish line of Saturday’s 9th annual SFC. Aaron Henderson Memorial 5K race. Close on her heels is James Brady. Credit: Joseph Cyr / Houlton Pioneer Times

The road race was added to the weekend of events honoring Sgt. First Class Aaron Henderson back in 2015 and attracts runners from around the state.

Henderson died Oct. 2, 2012, from wounds after an improvised explosive device attack in Helmand Province, Afghanistan. He was assigned to Company A, 2nd Battalion, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and was deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

Henderson volunteered for the Special Forces Assessment and Selection Course and graduated from the Special Forces Qualification Course in 2006. Upon earning his Special Forces tab, he initially reported to HHC, 5th Special Forces Group (A) as the communications chief. He was then assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 5th SFG (A) as a Special Forces senior communications sergeant.

Henderson served on three deployments to Iraq and one to Afghanistan with the 2nd Battalion. “Rocket,” as he was known with fellow Green Berets, had priorities of serving God, his country, his family and others.

The 5-kilometer, cross country style race, featured a slick and muddy course this year as heavy rain fell Friday evening. Runners had to navigate through rough terrain, featuring tree roots, a small riverbed and numerous mud puddles.

Individual results for the remainder of the field were: 4, Colton Simoes, 23:07; 5, Nathan Brady, 23:13; 6, Bruce Clark, 23:16; 7, Ian Bauersfeld, 23:50; 8, Dean Patten, 23:57; 9, Body Little, 24:12; 10, Cameron Naalak , 24:25; 11, Trinity Bartley, 25:06; 12, Lilah Bell, 25:07; 13, Tim Williams, 25:20; 14, Jason Little, 25:29; 15, Philip Espenscheid, 25:58; 16, McKenna Phillips, 25:59; 17, Kristian Kellerhals, 26:14; 18, Adam Bell, 26:22; 19, Bob McHatten, 26:32; and 20, Ben Fondren, 26:57.

Additionally, 21, Daniel Henderson, 27:04; 22, Justin Little, 27:09; 23, Angela Ewings, 27:19: 24, Sarah Williams, 27:40; 25, Ferzola Miguel, 28:02; 26, Kiley Henderson, 28:33; 27, Evan Clark, 29:02; 28, Joseph Griffin, 30:05; 29, DJ Barton, 30:19; 30, Charlotte Hanscom, 31:12; 31, Dani Espenscheid, 31:43; 32, Jen Conley, 31:56; 33, Heather Johnson, 33:05; 34, William Lloyd, 33:26; 35, Jon Harbison, 34:27; 36, Morgan Grant, 35:12; 37, Brent Conley, 35:50; 38, David Bates, 36:19; 39, Johana Johnson, 37:40; 40,Theresa Griffin, 38:54; 41, Heidi Sabellico 39:25; 42, Tony Sabellico, 39:25; 43, Jamie Guerrett, 40:43; 44, Tim Youngfellow, 41:43; 45, Amelia McAtee, 41:45; 46, Kristin Henderson, 44:42; 47, Michael Rairdon, 44:46; 48, Sophia Bailey, 45:00; 49, Rachel Petrin, 45:12; and 50, Brent Bailey, 45:30.

Also, 51, John Jackson, 49:16; 52, Kostas Papadapoulos, 51:14; 53, Casey Tarr, 51:15; 54, Sam Henderson, 51:16; 55, Dayna Lincoln, 51:31; 56, Mia Henderson, 51:31; 57, Chad Thompson, 52:16; 58, Cynthia Thompson, 52:17; 59, Britta Naglak, 52:43; 60, Madge Garcia, 54:43; 61, Randall Burns, 54:44; 62, Madeline Fondren, 56:50; 63, Rhetta Vega, 56:50; 64, Jennifer Vega, 56:52; 65, Lisa Wilson, 1:02:18; 66, Elizabeth Jackson, 1:02:19; 67, Mary Sue Jackson, 1:02:20; 68, Melanie Burns, 1:05:25; 69, Monique Grant, 1:05:25; and 70, Peggy McGary, 1:05:25.

All proceeds from the race will go to the Green Beret Foundation, which connects Green Berets to needed resources.