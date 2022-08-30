SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Members of the Skowhegan Regional Chamber of Commerce are disappointed that the group’s former leader, who is supposed to have the best interests of local businesses in mind, is accused of embezzling thousands of dollars.

Jason Gayne, 36, of Athens was indicted by a grand jury Thursday on four counts of theft by unauthorized taking, one count of forgery and one count of theft by deception, according to a court document dated Monday.

Gayne is accused of stealing more than $50,000 from the chamber and Hospice Volunteers of Somerset County, both organizations that he previously led, according to court documents. Prosecutors said during Gayne’s court appearance Monday — in which he pleaded not guilty — that he stole nearly $200,000 from the chamber and hospice group, according to the Morning Sentinel.

Now some of Skowhegan’s business owners are speaking up as a community leader faces serious charges. Although the legal process that Gayne is required to go through will continue, it appears he has broken the trust of many in this town of approximately 8,600 people.

Jeremy Martinez, who owns Bromar Printing Solutions in Skowhegan, doesn’t know Gayne well, but he received a hint that something was wrong about six months ago. That’s when members of the chamber and hospice group called to notify him that Gayne was being terminated and asked if they owed him money, he said.

Martinez’s company does business with both organizations, and they did not owe him, he said. He’s surprised an investigation took as long as it did, and he hopes the chamber and hospice group receive restitution if Gayne stole from them.

“It’s not a good look,” he said. “I’m sad. If this is true, what kind of person steals like that?”

The chamber sees its duty as protecting and supporting members, said Derek Rossignol, vice chairperson of the chamber’s board, in a statement released Tuesday. The organization is focused on the future, and it is in a stronger position to provide services, advocacy, mentorship and marketing to businesses, he said.

“Our membership is saddened and disappointed about the alleged actions of the former Chamber Executive Director,” he said. “We will not comment on the particular details of the ongoing investigation.”

The chamber has a lengthy list of members on its website. That includes Skowhegan restaurants, real estate companies, banks, churches and others. Some businesses are based in neighboring towns, such as Cornville and Solon.

Gayne was hired as the chamber’s director in 2016. He resigned from the position in February. He worked for the hospice group from June 15, 2021, through the following January.

Gayne allegedly stole more than $40,000 from the chamber between Dec. 4, 2017 and Jan. 11, 2022, according to the indictment document. He allegedly committed forgery using nine checks that totaled more than $1,000 between June 22, 2021, and Dec. 20, 2021. Gayne also allegedly stole more than $10,000 from the hospice group between April 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2021, the document said. The document also alleged that Gayne committed forgery with a check for more than $1,000 on Oct. 28, 2021.

Maine State Chamber of Commerce President Dana Connors was in meetings Tuesday and unavailable to comment.

Ken O’Grady, a resident who was at the Skowhegan Free Library on Tuesday, didn’t want to pass judgment, but he said community leaders must be trustworthy.

“People in positions of power should consider who they’re working for,” he said. “They’re working for the public and the regular people. If he did do it, or if he didn’t, either way, he’s speaking for the businesses and should keep that in mind.”

The chamber is looking to hire a new administrator to capitalize on positive economic growth in the area, said Luke York, chairperson of the chamber’s board. In the statement, he also thanked Julia Turner, membership and events coordinator, for organizing successful fundraisers despite limited staff, including the Central Maine BBQ Cook-off and the chamber’s annual golf tournament.

Gayne’s dispositional conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 19 in Skowhegan.

Bangor Daily News reporter Judy Harrison contributed to this story.