A man who brought unregistered and loaded firearms into Acadia National Park a year ago was arrested Tuesday in Ohio after being indicted two months ago on multiple federal charges.

Kirill Novikov, 53, was indicted by a federal grand jury in June on charges of possessing unregistered firearms, possessing a gun in the park, possessing a loaded weapon in a vehicle and interfering with agency functions, according to federal court files.

Details about Novikov’s arrest in Ohio were unavailable Tuesday.

It is the second time he has been arrested for the same incident — once for trying to run away from police, and again on Tuesday to bring him back to Maine to be arraigned on felony charges.

Novikov had two unregistered firearms silencers with no serial numbers or manufacturing identifying marks on them when Acadia rangers encountered him in the Schoodic section of the park on Aug. 28, 2021, according to the indictment filed in June, which was unsealed Tuesday morning. He also had with him a Ruger .22-long-rifle caliber handgun, a Taurus 9mm handgun, and a KelTec 9mm pistol-caliber carbine with a folding stock. Unlike the silencers, all the guns had serial numbers on them.

An earlier document, an affidavit filed in 2021, gives more details about what happened.

Rangers came upon Novikov near an unused ranger cabin in the Schoodic section of the park when they were on regular patrol, according to an affidavit filed in court in 2021. Novikov approached the rangers and “appeared confused and anxious and indicated he was looking for a hiking trail but did not know where it was,” Ranger Darren Belskis wrote in the affidavit.

Novikov told rangers he had parked his rented Ford F-150 truck nearby and, after he walked off, rangers looked in through the window of the truck and saw a handgun “under the center armrest in plain view,” Belskis wrote.

A few minutes later, the rangers saw Novikov again as he was walking back and asked him if he had a concealed weapons permit. State law requires visitors to Acadia who possess a firearm either have a concealed weapons permit with them, or to have that firearm be “rendered temporarily inoperable or packed, cased or stored in a manner that prevents its ready use.”

Federal law requires national parks to have firearms policies that are consistent with local state laws.

Novikov then took off running back toward his truck and ignored the rangers’ orders to stop. Belskis shot Novikov with his taser, causing the Ohio man to tumble to the ground, where he then was arrested.

During a subsequent search of the truck, rangers found the handguns (one of which was loaded), “numerous” loaded 9 mm magazines, an open glass bottle of Seagrams Escapes Peach Bellini, two firearms suppressors or silencers that appeared to be homemade, and hard body armor plates in a carrier, according to the affidavit.

With his arrest Tuesday, he is being held in Ohio until he is brought back to Maine to be arraigned on the felony charges. It was unclear Tuesday when that would happen.