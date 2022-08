Two men were killed Monday night in a crash in Carmel.

The two men were apparently speeding in a sedan on Route 69 about 9:19 p.m. when they crossed the centerline, left the road and hit several trees, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

Both men died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said early Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s office has not identified the men, pending family notification. The crash remains under investigation.