A hiker was rescued from Tumbledown Mountain in Franklin County on Monday evening after breaking her tibia and fibula. Credit: Courtesy of Franklin Search and Rescue

A hiker was hospitalized on Monday afternoon after being rescued from Tumbledown Mountain in Franklin County.

A woman had broken her tibia and fibula and had to be rescued about one-quarter of a mile from the summit of Brook Trail, according to Franklin Search and Rescue officials.

A trail rescue crew along with officials with the Maine Forest Service and the Maine Warden’s Service carried the woman to the summit of Tumbledown Mountain on a stretcher, and she was taken via the Forest Service’s helicopter to a local hospital, officials said.

Leela Stockley

Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley, her puppy Percy and staying active in the Maine outdoors.