A hiker was hospitalized on Monday afternoon after being rescued from Tumbledown Mountain in Franklin County.

A woman had broken her tibia and fibula and had to be rescued about one-quarter of a mile from the summit of Brook Trail, according to Franklin Search and Rescue officials.

A trail rescue crew along with officials with the Maine Forest Service and the Maine Warden’s Service carried the woman to the summit of Tumbledown Mountain on a stretcher, and she was taken via the Forest Service’s helicopter to a local hospital, officials said.