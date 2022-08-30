A Saco man died in a head-on crash on Tuesday evening.

The crash on 178 New County Road in Saco was reported at around 4:38 p.m., according to the Saco Police Department.

Brandon Sheehan, 33, of Saco had been westbound on the New County Road when his Toyota Camry apparently crossed the centerline, striking 48-year-old Cole Mariner of Saco who had been eastbound in a Ford F-250, officials said.

Sheehan died at the scene of the crash, while Mariner was not seriously injured in the crash.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified one of the people involved in the crash.