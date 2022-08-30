Six candidates will compete for three openings on the Bangor City Council this fall while four residents will vie for two seats on the Bangor School Committee.

The slate of candidates, released Tuesday afternoon after the deadline to qualify for the Nov. 8 ballot passed, includes two incumbent Bangor city councilors and one incumbent on the school committee.

The winners would all serve three-year terms.

Current councilors Dan Tremble and Rick Fournier, who is also the council chair, will appear on the ballot, along with Cara Pelletier, Donald McCann, Mark Greenleaf and Rebecca Schwartz-Mette, according to records from the city clerk’s office.

Pelletier is a chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer for a human resources technology firm. Greenleaf owns Carolina Sports and Spirits on Union Street under the Joshua Chamberlain Bridge. McCann runs the Maine Liberty Alliance advocacy group, and Schwartz-Mette is a psychology professor at the University of Maine.

The school committee race will feature incumbent chair Marwa Hassanien along with Imke Schessler-Jandreau and Hilari Simmons. A fourth candidate, Landen Michaud-Southard, qualified but said they were uncertain whether they would campaign for that seat.

Schessler-Jandreau is a UMaine journalism instructor who has previously run for school committee, and Simmons is a medical instructor at Beal University. Michaud-Southard is a former Bangor High School student who advocates on behalf of transgender and gender-nonconforming students.

Carin Sychterz, whose term is up in November, did not seek reelection for her school committee seat. She did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

City Councilor Angela Okafor, whose term expires in November, said she would not seek reelection either, citing a desire to continue working on diversity, equity and inclusion issues after she stepped down.

“I’m grateful for the impact I’ve been able to make and the doors I’ve been able to open with the help of my colleagues and everybody else,” Okafor said.

She and Hassanien were two of the three people in 2019 who were the first women of color ever elected to public office in the Bangor area. Okafor is a Nigerian immigrant, and Hassanien is the daughter of two Egyptian immigrants.

Okafor listed the establishment of the city’s advisory committee on racial equity and the passage of the Pickering Square transit hub as her proudest accomplishments while on City Council.

The city clerk will draw names on Wednesday to determine the order in which the candidates will appear on the ballot.

In-person voting will take place at the Cross Insurance Center from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 8.