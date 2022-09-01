A man was found dead on a bench near the Kenduskeag Stream in Bangor on Thursday morning.

The man was found deceased at around 8:49 a.m. behind 262 Harlow St., after a wellness check was requested because the man had been sitting on a bench and had not moved for some time, according to Sgt. Jason McAmbley of the Bangor Police Department.

The man’s identity has not been released, as Bangor police work to identify his family.

An autopsy will be conducted, and the Bangor police have opened an investigation.

The death does not appear to be suspicious, and officials do not believe there is a threat to the public.