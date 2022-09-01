Two teens were charged with arson after a couple fires broke out in a home on Farm Road in Farmington, officials said.

The Farmington Police Department responded to a reported burglary at 432 Town Road on Monday, Aug. 1, where a couple fires had been started inside the home, according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson of the Maine Department of Public Safety. They also determined that a firearm had been taken.

The firearm and some ammunition were found in a vacant property next door that was also broken into, Moss said.

The fire marshal’s office determined that a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old were responsible for the fires and they were charged with arson, burglary, theft and criminal mischief as a result of a joint investigation.

The teens, who will not be identified, were not taken into custody, Moss said.