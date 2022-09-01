More than 1 million vehicles are anticipated to travel the Maine Turnpike from Friday through Monday for the long Labor Day weekend, according to the Maine Turnpike Authority.

Friday is anticipated to be the busiest of all four days.

The Maine Turnpike Authority said peak traffic volumes and times are as follows:

— 3 and 7 p.m. Friday, volume will be heaviest northbound

— 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, traffic volume will be heavy in both directions

— Noon and 7 p.m. Monday, volume will be heaviest southbound

All construction and maintenance activities on the turnpike will be suspended over the long weekend. However, there are still many construction areas on the turnpike that include narrowed lanes and reduced speed zones. Please obey the posted work zone speed limit.

Miles the Maine Turnpike Moose will be greeting visitors at the Kennebunk northbound plaza from noon to 2:30 p.m. Friday.

For nearly two decades, Miles waved goodbye to visitors at the York toll booth as they headed southbound out of the state, but the moose had to move due to the new electronic toll booth moving traffic faster through the area.