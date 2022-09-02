An 84-year-old class ring that was recently found at a Sullivan business has been returned to its original owner’s relatives.

The Sullivan High School Class of 1938 ring was found after an old furnace was removed from the building that houses Taunton Bay Soap Co. and NV Gifts in Sullivan, the Ellsworth American reported.

Bruce Dieter had been removing the old furnace and found the ring as he started disassembling the machine, according to the Ellsworth newspaper. At first Norm Bamford, who owns the building where the ring was discovered, believed that the item was a Masonic ring.

With the letters SH stamped on one side, and initials L.R.M. stamped inside its band, Bamford took the piece of jewelry to the local historical society.

Some digging was able to determine that the ring belonged to Leonard Raymond Montgomery, who was the only person with the initials “L.R.M.” in Sullivan high’s 1938 class.

His granddaughter Lynnar Brown connected with Bamford over the ring, noting that she had never met her grandfather, but that she was touched that someone took the time to find out who it belonged to.