SACO — A Maine man is accused of opening fire in Saco.

Sixty-one-year-old James Townsend of Saco started shooting Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. on Milliken Mills Road, officials said.

Nobody was hurt and police took Townsend into custody Thursday afternoon.

He was charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, discharging a firearm near a dwelling, and violation of condition of release, officials said.

Townsend is being held at the York County Jail on $10,000 bail.